83 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :About 83 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11322 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 120,629 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 8002 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 127 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.