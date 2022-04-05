UrduPoint.com

83 More Profiteers Arrested In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 05:21 PM

83 more profiteers arrested in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar during crackdown on profiteers has arrested 83 more shopkeepers from various localities on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar during crackdown on profiteers has arrested 83 more shopkeepers from various localities on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan also visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars established in various localities and checked quality, availability and prices of essential edibles.

Similarly, the officers of the district administration also visited various bazaars on Charsadda Road, Ring Road, Warsak Road, Pajagee Road, Hayatabad and interior city localities and collectively arrested 83 profiteers including 28 butchers, 16 milk sellers and 39 other shopkeepers. 138 profiteers were arrested in a similar crackdown on Monday.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Charsadda From

Recent Stories

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short ..

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short-sighted move'

1 minute ago
 Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

1 minute ago
 Accountability Court convicts two outlaws in housi ..

Accountability Court convicts two outlaws in housing scheme scam, fined Rs 120 m ..

2 minutes ago
 Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

3 minutes ago
 Director Ombudsman asks DAO's to immediately resol ..

Director Ombudsman asks DAO's to immediately resolve pension cases of retired em ..

3 minutes ago
 Administration provides low rate items during Ramz ..

Administration provides low rate items during Ramzan: DC

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.