83 more profiteers arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar during crackdown on profiteers has arrested 83 more shopkeepers from various localities on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan also visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars established in various localities and checked quality, availability and prices of essential edibles.

Similarly, the officers of the district administration also visited various bazaars on Charsadda Road, Ring Road, Warsak Road, Pajagee Road, Hayatabad and interior city localities and collectively arrested 83 profiteers including 28 butchers, 16 milk sellers and 39 other shopkeepers. 138 profiteers were arrested in a similar crackdown on Monday.