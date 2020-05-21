UrduPoint.com
83 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:30 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Some 83 more cases of coronavirus Wednesday reported in Balochistan while the total number of cases had surged to 2,968 in the province.

According to provincial health directorate media coordinator for coronavirus cell Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 48,582 people were screened for the virus till May 20, out of which 83 more were tested positive.

As many as 636 affected patients had been recovered while 38 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan, he added.

