UrduPoint.com

83 New Covid-19 Cases Reported Across Punjab

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 08:12 PM

83 new Covid-19 cases reported across Punjab

As many as 83 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday while no new death due to the pandemic reported during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 83 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday while no new death due to the pandemic reported during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 505,815 while a total number of deaths had been recorded 13,550 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 53 cases were reported in Lahore, two each in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Vehari, five in Multan, one in Gujranwala, Rahimyar Khan and Toba Tek Singh.

The Punjab health department conducted 10,547,477 tests so far while 489,665 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Township Whites wins Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial ..

Township Whites wins Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament

1 minute ago
 Moldova Hopes to Benefit From EU's Joint Gas Buyin ..

Moldova Hopes to Benefit From EU's Joint Gas Buying - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Four new corona cases reported in Rawalpindi

Four new corona cases reported in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Says S-400 Handover to Uk ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Says S-400 Handover to Ukraine 'Not on the Agenda'

18 minutes ago
 PM lashes out at Nawaz Sharif in his address at Ka ..

PM lashes out at Nawaz Sharif in his address at Kamalia

29 minutes ago
 Shahbaz sent his sons and son in law abroad to sav ..

Shahbaz sent his sons and son in law abroad to save them from NAB cases : Prime ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>