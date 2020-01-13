UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

83% Of Pakistanis Who Had Food Delivered At Home In The Past Year Placed Their Order On Call.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:42 PM

83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home in the past year placed their order on call.

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out byGallup & Gilani Pakistan, 83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered athome in the past year, placed their order on call

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out byGallup & Gilani Pakistan, 83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered athome in the past year, placed their order on call.

Only 15% said they ordered online or used an app.A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Didyou order/deliver food at homeduring the past year?" In response, 11% said yes, 88% said no and 1% did not know or wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women From

Recent Stories

“Irregularities of worth Rs 23.70 billion have b ..

11 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution organising SPEA’ ..

46 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.04 a barrel F ..

46 minutes ago

 NAB gets seven-day further remand of Ahsan Iqbal ..

48 minutes ago

Explosion rocks Stockholm residential building

14 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) places assignm ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.