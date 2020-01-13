83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home in the past year placed their order on call.

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out byGallup & Gilani Pakistan, 83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered athome in the past year, placed their order on call

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out byGallup & Gilani Pakistan, 83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered athome in the past year, placed their order on call.

Only 15% said they ordered online or used an app.A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Didyou order/deliver food at homeduring the past year?" In response, 11% said yes, 88% said no and 1% did not know or wish to respond.