According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home in the past year, placed their order on call

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home in the past year, placed their order on call.

Only 15% said they ordered online or used an app.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Did you order/deliver food at home during the past year?” In response, 11% said yes, 88% said no and 1% did not know or wish to respond.

This adds up to around 12 million unique adult users of food delivery services in Pakistan.

Respondent who had food delivered at home in the past year were further asked, “How did you order / deliver food at home?” In response, 83% said ordered through call, 15% ordered online or through an app and 2% did not know or wish to answer.

This adds up to 1.5 million unique users of online food delivery.

Since users order more than once in a year, total number of orders would be considerably more.