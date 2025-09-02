83 Outlets Sealed, 81 Fined For Spurious Food
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) conducted a major enforcement drive in August, inspecting 1,025 food establishments and imposed fines totaling over Rs 1.3 million to 81 restaurants, the immediate closure of 83 outlets for producing hazardous food while the destruction of nearly a ton of unfit meat and over 2,000 liters of compromised beverages and dairy products.
Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique said that the IFA's campaign to enforce food
safety standards across the federal capital. The actions were aimed at protecting consumers from health risks.
During the month, she said that the officials took action on multiple fronts. Beyond the fines and closures, the authority also responded to public input. It processed and acted upon 30 complaints filed by citizens, ensuring each one was addressed.
The regulatory body also focused on formalizing businesses.
In August, the IFA issued new operating licenses to 359 restaurants and food shops, bringing them into the regulated system.
A significant part of the operation involved the disposal of items deemed unsafe for consumption. The authority destroyed 992 kilograms of substandard meat. It also disposed of 262 liters of various beverages, 120 liters of expired drinks, and 1,814 liters of dairy products that failed to meet required health codes.
Dr. Tahira Siddique stated that the body's Primary goal was to ensure a safe food supply for the Federal Capital.
The deputy director added that these operations are ongoing and often initiated based on confidential information
received by the authority.
The report underscored a continued commitment to proactive and reactive enforcement. The IFA signals that it would maintain this high level of scrutiny in the coming months to ensure compliance with food safety laws.
