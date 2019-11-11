83 pc physical work of widening project of Rakhi-Gaaj-Bewata section on N-70 completed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Widening and strengthening project of Rakhi Gaaj-Khar-Bewata section of Multan-Qila Saifullah Highway (N-70) is nearing completion and so far its 83 percent physical work has been completed. Costing Rs 13,753 million, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded project aimed to make the hilly portion of the road wide and safe for Gwadar-bound cargo traffic with the installation of eight steel bridges, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Monday .� The official said work on the project started in July 2016 and it was scheduled to be completed this year but due to hilly terrain the project had been delayed.

Under the project, the road from Multan to Qila Saifullah was being improved and widened to link it up with the road network under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the hilly portion of N-70, which was constructed in the late 19th century,�had seven difficult turns to negotiate to climb up the high mountain to reach Fort Munro or Bewata.

To remove these hurdles for Gwadar-bound heavy cargo traffic, Japanese technology of�steel bridges was being used, he said.

He said almost 33-kilometre portion of N-70 was being widened and improved with installation of eight steel bridges having a total length of 1.5 kilometre.

