UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

83 Pc Physical Work Of Widening Project Of Rakhi-Gaaj-Bewata Section On N-70 Completed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

83 pc physical work of widening project of Rakhi-Gaaj-Bewata section on N-70 completed

Widening and strengthening project of Rakhi Gaaj-Khar-Bewata section of Multan-Qila Saifullah Highway (N-70) is nearing completion and so far its 83 percent physical work has been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Widening and strengthening project of Rakhi Gaaj-Khar-Bewata section of Multan-Qila Saifullah Highway (N-70) is nearing completion and so far its 83 percent physical work has been completed. Costing Rs 13,753 million, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded project aimed to make the hilly portion of the road wide and safe for Gwadar-bound cargo traffic with the installation of eight steel bridges, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Monday .� The official said work on the project started in July 2016 and it was scheduled to be completed this year but due to hilly terrain the project had been delayed.

Under the project, the road from Multan to Qila Saifullah was being improved and widened to link it up with the road network under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the hilly portion of N-70, which was constructed in the late 19th century,�had seven difficult turns to negotiate to climb up the high mountain to reach Fort Munro or Bewata.

To remove these hurdles for Gwadar-bound heavy cargo traffic, Japanese technology of�steel bridges was being used, he said.

He said almost 33-kilometre portion of N-70 was being widened and improved with installation of eight steel bridges having a total length of 1.5 kilometre.

/395

Related Topics

Multan Century Technology Road Traffic CPEC Japan Qila Saifullah July NHA 2016 From Million

Recent Stories

All regional economies performing except for Pakis ..

37 seconds ago

Kremlin Expects Situation in Bolivia to Develop La ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: DLC made 130,000 customs transactio ..

12 minutes ago

Playback singer A Nayyar remembered

2 minutes ago

Spain's Ciudadanos leader steps down after poll dr ..

2 minutes ago

Azadi March: PMA suffers Rs 42m loss due to closur ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.