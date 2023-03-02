UrduPoint.com

83 Per Cent Construction Of Jauria Hospital Completed; CEO Health

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 12:01 AM

83 per cent construction of Jauria hospital completed; CEO Health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority, Dr Ansar Ishaq, has said that despite financial limitations, 83 per cent construction work of the Jauria hospital had been completed to help ailing segments of society.

The CEO told APP that 330 million rupees had been spent on the construction site of the 60-bedded hospital out of a total of Rs 652.377 mln approved for the project.

He informed that Provincial Development Working Party had approved the revised cost of the project at Rs 652.377 mln, out of which Rs 406.

57 mln was for the construction site while Rs 245.807 mln would be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and others.

Dr Ansar added that modern healthcare facilities, including ventilators, Ultrasound digital beamformers, a Dental unit, an Anesthesia machine with a cardiac monitor and others, would be available at the hospital to lessen the burden on the city"s health facilities.

He said the Health Authority had acquired 60-Kanal land to set up the 60-bedded hospital owned by the Punjab government and it would be completed soon per the firm's agreement.

