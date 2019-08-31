UrduPoint.com
83 Percent Of Under Ground Drinking Water Unsafe: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:47 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said under ground water in most of the areas was unsafe for drinking and it was the government top priority to provide safe drinking water to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said under ground water in most of the areas was unsafe for drinking and it was the government top priority to provide safe drinking water to the people.

Talking to private news channel, he said that the Ministry of Science and Technology reveled after tested the underground water samples collected from every Tehsil of the country that 83 percent of drinking water was unsafe.

He said the government would provide water treatment plants to the people and added public-private partnership would also be encouraged in that regard.

It was a plan to installed mineral water treatment plants at public offices with an aimed to provide safe drinking water to employees, he said.

Replying to a question about Islamic Cleander, he said that once again prediction of Ministry of Science and Technology was proved right, as Ruet-e-Hilal committee had announced start of sacred month of Muharram form September 1.

