83 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:13 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 83 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 127,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.0 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered, nine of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

