83 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 83 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 83 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO official on Thursday said company teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 80,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed while four cases were logged against the power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

