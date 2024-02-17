Open Menu

83 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 06:37 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 83 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Saturday.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered 33 new cases against power pilferers and seven were caught red-handed.

Over Rs five million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

