UrduPoint.com

83 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 83 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 76,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 1.5 million fine was imposed while cases were registered against two power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

12 minutes ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

25 minutes ago
 What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other ..

What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other?

41 minutes ago
 Babar Azam marks his birthday with international c ..

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international cricketers

1 hour ago
 NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

2 hours ago
 Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.