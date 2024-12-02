Open Menu

83 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 10:45 PM

District administration arrested 83 shopkeepers for profiteering and issued warning to 241 others for bringing improvement in their practices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) District administration arrested 83 shopkeepers for profiteering and issued warning to 241 others for bringing improvement in their practices.

The crackdown has been launched on the directives of the provincial government and remained continue for three consecutive days, said a press release issued here on Monday.

During the operation, the teams of the district administration inspected 568 business units and arrested 83 shopkeepers including butchers, bakers, fruit & vegetable sellers, grocers and others.

These arrests were made for profiteering, selling of under-weight roti and lack of the official price list. The operation was carried out on University Road, Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, Circular Road, bazaars of the interior city, Hayatabad and other localities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Sarmad Saleem has directed the officers of the district administration to pay random inspections of the bazaars and initiation of legal proceedings against the profiteers.

