83 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs.102,000/- on 83 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 83 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.102,000/- on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not give up the malpractice of profiteering.