83 ticket-dodgers fined

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways special group of ticket examiners caught 83 ticket-dodgers on Sunday and collected Rs 88,290 as fine and fare from them.

According to the PR sources, the special group conducted a raid at Karachi-bound Tezgam Express train and Peshawar-bound Khyber Mail train under the continuing campaign against ticket-dodgers.

The rail staff raided the dinning cars and discarded poor quality butter besides issuing warning to the dinning car manager.