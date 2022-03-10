830 kanals land fixed for university retrieved

District administration has retrieved 830 kanals land fixed for university from illegal land grabbers on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration has retrieved 830 kanals land fixed for university from illegal land grabbers on Thursday.

According to details, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had announced construction of a university in tehsil Kot Addu during his visit and the revenue department fixed 830 kanals land in Chak No 153 for the proposed university and land grabbers illegally occupied it.

On the directions of Punjab CM, Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Amir Mahmood had retrieved 430 kanals land during operation few times ago and the remaining 400 kanals land was also retrieved along with DSP Kot Addu Saadat Ali today and all the land allotted for university has been retrieved.