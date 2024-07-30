830 kilometers roads adversily affected by floods, WB review meeting told

The Project Director, Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project Ghulam Asghar Kanasro on Tuesday said that out of total 143 roads affected by flood in interior Sindh measuring 830 kilometers, 45 roads measuring 226 kilometers have so far been completed while another 30 roads measuring 191 kilometers to be completed in next 15 days/ while the remaining 68 roads will be complete by the end of current year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Project Director, Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project Ghulam Asghar Kanasro on Tuesday said that out of total 143 roads affected by flood in interior Sindh measuring 830 kilometers, 45 roads measuring 226 kilometers have so far been completed while another 30 roads measuring 191 kilometers to be completed in next 15 days/ while the remaining 68 roads will be complete by the end of current year.

While briefing the World Bank review meeting, Kanasro said the remaining 68 roads will be completed by the end of current year.

He informed that embankments of the roads so rehabilitated were designed on resilient standards so that future climate shocks can be sustained and further widening of roads can be done with a minimal expenditure. The number of beneficiaries using these roads would be up to the tune of at least five million.

Abhas K Jha, World Bank’s Practice Manager for South Asia Infrastructure Resilience Policy and Finance Unit, expressed his satisfaction over the pace and quality of rehabilitation work undertaken by Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project.

Kanasro further informed that 114 water supply and 23 drainage schemes affected by flood in 5 districts of Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Badin and Shaheed Benazir Abad will be completed by January 2025 while the work on 273 water supply schemes and 124 drainage schemes in other six districts i-e, Jamshoro, Naushehro Feroz, Dadu, Khairpur, Jacobabad and Qambar -Shahdad Kot was in progress.

The overall beneficiaries availing these public facilities would be 3.9 million people residing in rural areas, he added.

The meeting was informed that work is going on for constructing 10 Distt Headquarters for Rescue which is almost 75% complete while 16 Satellites stations are hundred percent complete and would be handed over for operations as soon as the staff to be posted in these stations completes its training at Rescue Training Academy, Lahore.

Earlier, the meeting held an overview of Management Information System of the project and advised that the system should also be used for quality control of activities in addition to reporting and monitoring of activities.

World Bank's representatives Ahsen Tehsin, Ms Yoko and Deputy Project Director Aslam Leghari attended the meeting besides other officials of the project.