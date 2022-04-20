831 MT of smuggled wheat recovered; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noorul Amin Mengal on Wednesday said that the Rawalpindi district administration, in collaboration with the Motorway Police and the food Department, seized 32 trucks during last week and recovered 831 metric tonnes of wheat being smuggled to outside areas of Rawalpindi division.

spokesman of the Commissioner told.

He said that 10kg flour bag would be available at Rs 480 during the month of Ramzan. The bags would be available at this price each in the open market that was earlier existed in the Ramzan Sasta bazaars only.

He further said that wheat smuggling was increased due to a decrease in the price of flour in Rawalpindi. Therefore, strict monitoring is underway to control the smuggling of the flour to other areas, he told.

He informed that 14 check posts had been set up in the Rawalpindi division, including three in Rawalpindi district at Sang Jani Toll Plaza, Brahma Bahtar Interchange and M1 Interchange. Check posts were established at Attock Khurd (Malan Mansoor), Jhari Kas, Khushal Garh, Jamshed Ghazi Road, Mangla Dina in Jhelum, Balksar interchange in Chakwal, Neela Dehla and Kalar Kahar, he added.