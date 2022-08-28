832 accused arrested by police in last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 832 accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 16 accused were arrested in 10 encounters during which an accused was killed while 11 were arrested in injured condition.

Police recovered 18 illegal weapons, 6 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 32.9 kg hashish, 1.408kg heroin and 2.76kg of ice.

About 119 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 88 stolen motorcycles were taken into custody from different areas.