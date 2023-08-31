Open Menu

832 Shopkeepers Fined In August

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

832 shopkeepers fined in August

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Special price magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 3.5 million on 832 shopkeepers for illegal profiteering in the district during the month of August last.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sialkot Syed Asad Raza Kazmi while addressing the meeting of Special Price Magistrates here on Thursday.

He said that 47 people were booked under price control act, 68 shops were sealed and 155 people were arrested during the same period.

He said that best performing special price magistrates would be awarded commendatory certificates and those who failed to perform good would be held accountable.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, AssistantCommissioner Daska Faisal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz,Secretary Price Control Committee Rashida Batool and all special price magistrates.

Related Topics

Fine Same Price Sialkot Daska Sambrial August All Best Million

Recent Stories

flydubai grows its African network with the launch ..

Flydubai grows its African network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Keny ..

3 seconds ago
 Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in A ..

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

3 minutes ago
 Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

45 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

45 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

2 hours ago
OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

2 hours ago
 SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP ..

SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP to hold progress review meetin ..

2 hours ago
 Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island r ..

Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

2 hours ago
 du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT ev ..

Du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT event ‘Envision’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan