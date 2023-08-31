832 shopkeepers fined in August

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Special price magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 3.5 million on 832 shopkeepers for illegal profiteering in the district during the month of August last.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sialkot Syed Asad Raza Kazmi while addressing the meeting of Special Price Magistrates here on Thursday.

He said that 47 people were booked under price control act, 68 shops were sealed and 155 people were arrested during the same period.

He said that best performing special price magistrates would be awarded commendatory certificates and those who failed to perform good would be held accountable.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, AssistantCommissioner Daska Faisal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz,Secretary Price Control Committee Rashida Batool and all special price magistrates.