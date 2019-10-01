UrduPoint.com
83218 Vehicles Challaned, 4190 Vehicles 'tinted Glasses Removed In Quetta: SSP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:20 PM

83218 vehicles challaned, 4190 vehicles 'tinted glasses removed in Quetta: SSP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Nazeer Ahmed Kurd on Tuesday said about 83218 vehicles including motorbikes had been challaned over violation of traffic rule and tinted glasses were removed from 4190 vehicles in present year in order to ensure implementation of traffic law in Quetta.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference where other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

SSP Traffic Nazeer Ahmed said the decision was made to introduce comprehensive modern technology to improve traffic systems and its rule for ensuring traffic flow in provincial capital of Quetta.

He said traffic law system is being introduced to collect data of accustomed drivers of violation traffic under which the date would come those drivers for violating traffic laws more than once and case would be registered against them.

"It was decided that a case will be registered against those people who will be involved in double parking in Quetta City and double parking vehicles can be taken into custody by traffic police", he said added fines have been raised over traffic violations in order to ensure traffic flow in the city.

SSP Traffic Nazeer Ahmed Kurd said a red line would be installed for parking on city roads, saying violator of red line would be charged 10000 rupees while motorcyclist will be fined Rs 2500 and those motorcyclists will not wear helmets who would also be fined.

He said five main places of traffic signals have been installed after about 15 to 20 years in Quetta City which would be helped in movement of traffic.

Nazeer Ahmed Kurd maintained over Rs 20.52 million were fined from 83218 vehicles' owners including motorbikes on violation of traffic in current year by traffic police in the City, adding tinted glasses had been removed from 4190 vehicles during checking.

He said FM radio is being set up to provide traffic rule information to public for which application has been submitted in PEMRA, adding 529 unregistered motorbikes and vehicles under section MVO 115 were taken into custody during special campaign which later were released in legal processes .

"Over 8797 drivers of vehicles had been fined over reckless driving, 1465 people were challaned over aged driving and 29642 motorcyclists were charged on not using helmets", he said.

He also urged citizens and drivers should cooperate with traffic police for betterment of traffic system while traffic police have been given lectures in various educational institutions to provide information of students to improve traffic systems in the city.

He said traffic police has been set up its traffic emergency centers at city and Sariab area and people could call on these numbers including City Number, 9201991 and Sariab number 92011691 in 24 hours for helping.

