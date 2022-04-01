833 traffic cops to perform duties for smooth traffic flow in Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :About 833 traffic cops would perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic in megalopolis under a special traffic management plan formulated for Ramzan.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic Karachi Ahmed Nawaz in a news conference on Friday, after he held a meeting with senior officers of Karachi Traffic Police.

He said officers have been directed to ensure that no double or triple parking take place anywhere in the city and for the purpose all Sops have been instructed to monitor the situation by themselves in their jurisdictions concerned.

DIGP Traffic Karachi told media that classification of 7 important sectors had been done for maintaining smooth traffic flow in Ramzan.

He appealed the citizens to strictly follow traffic rules and to cooperate with traffic police, particularly to avoid one-way and signals violation that disrupt traffic flow.