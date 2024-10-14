'83,699 women receive BISP quarterly payment'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The distribution of the quarterly installment of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) continues transparently in the district.

Talking to APP on Monday, Deputy Director BISP Sargodha, Raazia Yasmeen, said that best arrangements had been made to ensure that beneficiaries do not face any difficulty. Ten camps have been set up in Sargodha, where approximately 70 retailers are working diligently, she added.

"So far 83,699 deserving women have received their payments in seven tehsils of the district out of total 164,163 registered beneficiaries which is 50.9% of the target up till now," she said.

The deputy director said a total of 28,608 deserving women out of 71,500 received their installment in tehsil Sargodha,11,046 beneficiaries received payment out of 14,789 in tehsil Bhalwal, 5,621 received payment out of 8,617 registered women in Bhera, 5,805 received payment out of 16,924 women in Sillanwali, 11,797 deserving women received quarterly payment out of 13,426 in Sahiwal, 9,169 received payment out of 16,613 registered beneficiaries in tehsil Shahpur and 11,653 deserving women received their payment out of 22,244 registered beneficiaries.

She said each camp is equipped with clean drinking water, fans for ventilation, and chairs for seating to ensure that no woman faces any inconvenience. "ID cards of retailers against whom complaints of deductions were received have been blocked, and this practice would continue in the future as well," she added.

She emphasized that no one would be allowed to deprive deserving women of their rights and

appealed to the public to report retailers or agents who were demanding money from the beneficiaries so that legal action could be taken against them.