Open Menu

'83,699 Women Receive BISP Quarterly Payment'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

'83,699 women receive BISP quarterly payment'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The distribution of the quarterly installment of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) continues transparently in the district.

Talking to APP on Monday, Deputy Director BISP Sargodha, Raazia Yasmeen, said that best arrangements had been made to ensure that beneficiaries do not face any difficulty. Ten camps have been set up in Sargodha, where approximately 70 retailers are working diligently, she added.

"So far 83,699 deserving women have received their payments in seven tehsils of the district out of total 164,163 registered beneficiaries which is 50.9% of the target up till now," she said.

The deputy director said a total of 28,608 deserving women out of 71,500 received their installment in tehsil Sargodha,11,046 beneficiaries received payment out of 14,789 in tehsil Bhalwal, 5,621 received payment out of 8,617 registered women in Bhera, 5,805 received payment out of 16,924 women in Sillanwali, 11,797 deserving women received quarterly payment out of 13,426 in Sahiwal, 9,169 received payment out of 16,613 registered beneficiaries in tehsil Shahpur and 11,653 deserving women received their payment out of 22,244 registered beneficiaries.

She said each camp is equipped with clean drinking water, fans for ventilation, and chairs for seating to ensure that no woman faces any inconvenience. "ID cards of retailers against whom complaints of deductions were received have been blocked, and this practice would continue in the future as well," she added.

She emphasized that no one would be allowed to deprive deserving women of their rights and

appealed to the public to report retailers or agents who were demanding money from the beneficiaries so that legal action could be taken against them.

Related Topics

Water Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal Shahpur Sillanwali Money Women From Best

Recent Stories

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

19 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

22 minutes ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

31 minutes ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

38 minutes ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

47 minutes ago
 OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Except ..

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

1 hour ago
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

3 hours ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

3 hours ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

3 hours ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

3 hours ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan