8,381 Drugs Cases Registered, 8,878 Traffickers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 07:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Police have intensified crackdown to eradicate the scourge of drugs and during a special campaign, launched two months ago, 17,801 raids were conducted on hideouts of drug-traffickers, 8,381 cases were registered and 8,878 accused were arrested.
During the raids, 5802-kg charas, 29-kg Ice, 100-kg heroin, 216-kg opium and 111,079 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.
A police spokesman said that in the last 24 hours, 250 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug-dealers across the province, including Lahore, 119 suspects involved in drug trade were arrested and 114 cases were registered against them. The police recovered 53-kg charas, 2-kg heroin, 1-kg Ice and 1,645-litre liquor from the accused.
IGP Dr. Usman Anwar directed the RPOs and DPOs to speed up anti-narcotics operations.
