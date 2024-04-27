Open Menu

8,381 Drugs Cases Registered, 8,878 Traffickers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 07:43 PM

8,381 drugs cases registered, 8,878 traffickers arrested

The Punjab Police have intensified crackdown to eradicate the scourge of drugs and during a special campaign, launched two months ago, 17,801 raids were conducted on hideouts of drug-traffickers, 8,381 cases were registered and 8,878 accused were arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Police have intensified crackdown to eradicate the scourge of drugs and during a special campaign, launched two months ago, 17,801 raids were conducted on hideouts of drug-traffickers, 8,381 cases were registered and 8,878 accused were arrested.

During the raids, 5802-kg charas, 29-kg Ice, 100-kg heroin, 216-kg opium and 111,079 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.

A police spokesman said that in the last 24 hours, 250 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug-dealers across the province, including Lahore, 119 suspects involved in drug trade were arrested and 114 cases were registered against them. The police recovered 53-kg charas, 2-kg heroin, 1-kg Ice and 1,645-litre liquor from the accused.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar directed the RPOs and DPOs to speed up anti-narcotics operations.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Drugs From

Recent Stories

AHC Police killed by another Police constable

AHC Police killed by another Police constable

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF spe ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting

1 minute ago
 Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma ..

Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma Bukhari

2 minutes ago
 Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK

Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK

6 minutes ago
 JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on ..

JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 yea ..

Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 years of Sindh Assembly

1 minute ago
Modi regime trying to mislead world about ground s ..

Modi regime trying to mislead world about ground situation by staging election d ..

1 minute ago
 Iqbal takes notice of students absence in UoB's Su ..

Iqbal takes notice of students absence in UoB's Sub Campus Mastung

1 minute ago
 CIA police Larkana arrested 04 drug pushers, recov ..

CIA police Larkana arrested 04 drug pushers, recovered 1,5 Kgs Ice

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt made effective arrangements for t ..

Balochistan govt made effective arrangements for three-day Hinglaj Mata Festival

1 minute ago
 Chinese market as key to electrification: Global a ..

Chinese market as key to electrification: Global auto giant executives

1 minute ago
 Four stolen motorcycles recovered

Four stolen motorcycles recovered

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan