83pc wheat procurement target achieved in Sahiwal division

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Director food Sahiwal Qayyum Qudrat said that Sahiwal Food Department has procured 339,000 metric tonnes of wheat against the target of 470,000 metric tonnes so far, during the wheat procurement drive which was more than 83% of the target.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, he said that the campaign was being carried out at 40 procurement centres of the division in which wheat was being purchased from farmers at the cost of Rs 1,800 per maund in a transparent manner across the division.

DD Qayyum Qudrat said Sahiwal district procured 125,500 metric tonnes of wheat against the set target of 150,000 metric tonnes, Okara district was 144,900 metric tonnes against the target of 180,000 tonnes and Pakpattan district procured 68,400 metric tonnes wheat against the set target of 77,200 metric tonnes.

He further said that distribution of gunny bags to the farmers as per their requirement was also going on and so far, 371,200 metric tonnes of gunny bags had been distributed which was 91% of the target.