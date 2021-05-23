UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

83pc Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Sahiwal Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:00 PM

83pc wheat procurement target achieved in Sahiwal division

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Director food Sahiwal Qayyum Qudrat said that Sahiwal Food Department has procured 339,000 metric tonnes of wheat against the target of 470,000 metric tonnes so far, during the wheat procurement drive which was more than 83% of the target.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, he said that the campaign was being carried out at 40 procurement centres of the division in which wheat was being purchased from farmers at the cost of Rs 1,800 per maund in a transparent manner across the division.

DD Qayyum Qudrat said Sahiwal district procured 125,500 metric tonnes of wheat against the set target of 150,000 metric tonnes, Okara district was 144,900 metric tonnes against the target of 180,000 tonnes and Pakpattan district procured 68,400 metric tonnes wheat against the set target of 77,200 metric tonnes.

He further said that distribution of gunny bags to the farmers as per their requirement was also going on and so far, 371,200 metric tonnes of gunny bags had been distributed which was 91% of the target.

Related Topics

Sahiwal Okara Pakpattan Sunday From Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

16 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

16 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi chairs Board meeting of Etihad Credit I ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 1,569 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.