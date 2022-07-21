UrduPoint.com

83rd Meeting Of Board Of Advanced Studies & Research Of Islamia Uni Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 07:30 PM

The 83rd meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob

Director Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha presented the agenda of the meeting and reviewed the implementation of the decisions made in the previous meeting. In the meeting, the titles of 152 Ph.D. articles and the examiners were approved.

Important decisions were taken in the meeting to bring the research standard to par with international standards. These include the policy of appointment of researchers to supervise research, the procedure for publication of thesis by Ph.D. scholars, the appointment of Ph.D. scholars to senior faculty members, integration of MPhil and MS classes in various departments, the establishment of an online repository of MPhil and Ph.D. thesis, the appointment of MPhil and Ph.D. supervisors at sub-campuses.

