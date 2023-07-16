83rd syndicate meeting approves budget of IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The 83rd Syndicate meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held yesterday at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

The meeting approved the budget for the financial year 2023-24. The total budget has been estimated at Rs. 12930 million, the ongoing expenditure estimated at Rs. 10687 million, and the development budget worth Rs. 2242 million.

In the meeting, the recommendations of the previous selection board meetings were approved.

In the meeting, the establishment of Seerah Garden and Centre for Women in STEM was approved.

The members of the Syndicate approved the recommendations of the Standing Committee for Discipline. Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil presented a review report on the implementation of the decisions taken in the 81st and 82nd meetings of the Syndicate.

Apart from this, other administrative, financial, and teaching matters were taken into consideration. Earlier, after the recitation of the Holy Quran, Fateha was recited in the meeting for the deceased Malik Habibullah Bhutta.

Paying tribute to his educational and social services, the Vice Chancellor said that his services will be recognized by awarding an honorary PhD in the upcoming convocation.

In the meeting, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, former Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof. Dr. Akram Chaudhry, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Treasurer Rizwan Majeed, Director Institute of Chemistry Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Dr. Mughees Amin, Director Finance Higher education Commission Dr. Samina Durrani, representative Finance Department Shah Sawar, representative Higher Education Department Tariq Mehmood, Principal Govt. Women College Khanpur Bushra Mehboob, Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Rafay, Assistant Professor Dr. Samar Fahad, and Lecturer Muhammad Ali Zaman participated in the meeting.