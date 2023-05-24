UrduPoint.com

84 Accused Sent To Jail For Identification Parade In PTI Protest Case

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) No 2 Multan on Wednesday sent 84 accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for an identification parade in a PTI protest case

Cantonment police Multan had arrested the accused after they had staged a protest in Multan on May 9 and a case was registered against them.

Police produced all the accused before ATC-2 Judge Sadiq Masood Sabir with a request that they be sent to jail on judicial remand so that they can go through the legal process of identification parade.

The judge granted the police request and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand, a court official said.

