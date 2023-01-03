UrduPoint.com

84 Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:53 PM

84 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Peshawar

The District Administration arrested 84 shopkeepers from various localities, during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The District Administration arrested 84 shopkeepers from various localities, during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday.

The accused arrested include fruit and vegetable sellers, bakers (nanbai), butchers, milkmen, grocers and others.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiullah Khan, the officers of the district administration carried out raids in Shoaba Bazaar, Gulbahar, Nishterabad, Hayatabad, University Town and on Kohat Road, and collectively arrested 84 shopkeepers over charges of profiteering, lack of official price-list, selling of underweight roti and unhygienic conditions.

The deputy commissioner has hinted at initiating stern legal proceedings against the accused arrested, and has directed the officers of district administration for regular inspection of bazaars to keep a check on the prices of essentials, and to take stern action against the violators of official price-list.

