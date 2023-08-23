84 bakers arrested for selling under-weight roti

District administration Peshawar has arrested 84 bakers (nanbais) for selling under-weight roti during a crackdown on profiteers here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 84 bakers (nanbais) for selling under-weight roti during a crackdown on profiteers here on Wednesday.

The profiteering bakers were arrested during inspection of the weight of the roti carried out on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in various bazaars of Cantonment, University Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Faqirabad, Charsadda Road and other localities of the district.

During the inspection weight of the roti of 84 bakers was found less than the officially fixed one and arrested.

Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers to conduct consecutive inspection of bazaars in the areas of their jurisdiction and take action against the sellers of under-weight roti.