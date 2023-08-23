Open Menu

84 Bakers Arrested For Selling Under-weight Roti

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 08:55 PM

84 bakers arrested for selling under-weight roti

District administration Peshawar has arrested 84 bakers (nanbais) for selling under-weight roti during a crackdown on profiteers here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 84 bakers (nanbais) for selling under-weight roti during a crackdown on profiteers here on Wednesday.

The profiteering bakers were arrested during inspection of the weight of the roti carried out on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in various bazaars of Cantonment, University Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Faqirabad, Charsadda Road and other localities of the district.

During the inspection weight of the roti of 84 bakers was found less than the officially fixed one and arrested.

Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers to conduct consecutive inspection of bazaars in the areas of their jurisdiction and take action against the sellers of under-weight roti.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Kohat Charsadda All Weight

Recent Stories

Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's Schoo ..

Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's School Programme

4 minutes ago
 LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders ..

LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders to disconnect WASA connections ..

13 minutes ago
 CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-r ..

CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-risk districts

13 minutes ago
 Senator Samina calls on American Political & Econo ..

Senator Samina calls on American Political & Economic Chief Shelly Saxon

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launches monsoon tree plantation ca ..

14 minutes ago
 Infrastructure projects vital in improving connect ..

Infrastructure projects vital in improving connectivity, tackling climate-change ..

10 minutes ago
Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play NZ, Australia in ICC CWC warm-up ..

Pakistan to play NZ, Australia in ICC CWC warm-up fixtures

10 minutes ago
 Condemnatory protest demonstrations "greet" Narend ..

Condemnatory protest demonstrations "greet" Narendra Modi at BRICS summit

10 minutes ago
 Senate body for streamlining administrative affair ..

Senate body for streamlining administrative affairs of PSM, resolving issues of ..

11 minutes ago
 400,000 trees monsoon plantation drive commendable ..

400,000 trees monsoon plantation drive commendable initiative: Governor Balochis ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh University awards scholarship to 327 deservi ..

Sindh University awards scholarship to 327 deserving students

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan