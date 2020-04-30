84 centres working in Rawalpindi division under 'Ehsaas Programme'

Eighty-four (84) centres are working in Rawalpindi division under Ehsaas Programme and the administration has provided financial assistance amounting to Rs1395.317 to 114,338 families while 52,644 families were provided Rs12,000 each in Rawalpindi, 14,110 in Jhelum, 23,152 in Attock and 24,432 in Chakwal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Eighty-four (84) centres are working in Rawalpindi division under Ehsaas Programme and the administration has provided financial assistance amounting to Rs1395.317 to 114,338 families while 52,644 families were provided Rs12,000 each in Rawalpindi, 14,110 in Jhelum, 23,152 in Attock and 24,432 in Chakwal.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt.(Retd) Muhammad Mehmood, Punjab government was making all out efforts to provide financial assistance to needy and deserving people under a transparent procedure.

He said the government was aware of the difficulties of industrialists, traders and labourers.

The commissioner said the field officers of the administration remain present in the fields to ensure transparency.

The commissioner said that 27,904 deserving families of Rawalpindi tehsil were provided Rs12,000 each financial assistance through 14 centres. Two centres at Gujar Khan tehsil covered 10,139 poor families under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, a centre at Kahuta covered 2109 families, two centres of Kalar Syedan provided assistance to 2163 families. 4932 families of Taxila, 1483 families of Kotli Sattian and 3914 families of Murree were covered through seven centres and financial assistance amounting to Rs 631.728 million was distributed among poor and needy citizens in the district, he added.

He said the administration was also trying to ensure implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure at all the centres.