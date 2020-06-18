84 cops of Islamabad contract coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday said that 84 cops of the force had contracted coronavirus so far of which 25 got recovered and treatment of others was underway.

In a statement, he said that tests of 43 more cops had been conducted and all of them were quarantined. Islamabad police chief sent flowers bouquets and fruits to the cops under treatment and prayed for their safety and early recovery.

The IGP said that morale of Islamabad police despite all challenges was high and special focus was being made for their health. He said that all officials and jawans were performing duties as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also creating awareness among citizens as how to remain safe from COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operation) Waqar Uddin Syed said that each cop of Islamabad police was performing his/her duty with commitment despite different odds.

The DIG (Operations) directed all Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs brief their subordinates about SOPs before assigning them duty. He said policemen should be briefed about adopting precautionary measures during duties in sealed areas.

He said that implementation on all government directions should be ensured to avoid coronavirus and awareness to be given to people about precautionary measures including advantages of social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad Police in its efforts to curb COVID-19.