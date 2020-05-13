84 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 84 criminals including 39 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 84 criminals including 39 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to details, the police nabbed 18 illicit weapon holders and recovered 13 pistols, 2 guns and a number of bullets from their possession.

Similarly, the police arrested 19 drug traffickers and recovered 11.945 kg hashish and 122 litres liquor from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.