84 Dengue Cases Reported In Islamabad During Last 24 Hours: ADC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:31 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Islamabad Babar Sahib Din on Wednesday said that 84 dengue cases have been reported in the federal capital during last 24 hours

ICT Administration has launched a joint campaign involving Assistant Commissioners, DHO Office, MCI Health, CDA and various other departments focusing on surveillance, fumigation, sprays, larvicidal activities and awareness.

ADC said that Section 144 has also been imposed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad against any action leading to dengue spread e.

g storage of water in open spaces etc, said a press release.

He said 5 persons have been arrested and multiple dengue hotspots have been sealed by ACs and magistrates in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Babar said that as many as 3 dengue magistrates have been notified separately to take strict action.

DC Islamabad and ADC Islamabad have been visited multiple sites in this regard as well.

