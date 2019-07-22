84 farmers booked on water theft in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Police booked 84 farmers on the charge of stealing canal water.

Police said here on Monday that a team of irrigation department led by SDO Mohammad Sheraz conducted raid in chak 658/9-GB and found 84 farmers including Rana Rafiq, Ajmal, Akmal, Asghar and Ashraf etc.

involved in stealing canal water.

Lundianwala police registered case against 84 farmers under section 430 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and started investigation.