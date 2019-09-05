8.4 kg of hashish recovered, two arrested in Peshawar

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Thursday arrested two smugglers and recovered 8.4 kilogram of hashish from their possession near Motorway Toll Plaza.

According to ASF, the recovery was made on a tip off that an attempt would be made to smuggle contraband item to Punjab.

The hashish was in a car that was en route to Rawalpindi from Peshawar.

Arrested smugglers were identified as Muhammad Irfan of Raiwind and Khalid Hamid of Multan. Case has been registered against the smugglers and investigations are underway.

