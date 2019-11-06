84 kiln houses issued notices over payment of low wages

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Labour department has initiated a vigorous campaign and issued notices to owners of 84 brick kilns on charge of paying low wages to their workers.

A spokesman of the department said that the government has fixed labour rate of Rs.1295 on making 1000 raw bricks but the deputy commissioner received complaints that administration of some kiln houses is paying labour at rate of Rs.1000 per 1000 bricks but some time they also deduct some money from it.

On these complaint, the deputy commissioner Faisalabad took serious notice and directed the department to take immediate action against the administration of those kiln houses where workers are not paid wages according to official rate.

Therefore, the Labour department started a vigorous campaign against the kiln houses and found 84 kilns where workers are being paid low wages. The department issued notices to these kiln houses and heavy fines would be imposed on them after completing legal formalities while this crackdown would continue in future also, he added.