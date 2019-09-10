84 Majalis held, 207 processions taken out on 10 Moharam in Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 84 Majalis were held and 207 mourning processions were taken out on Youm-e-Ashur in Bahawalpur Division on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal, special security arrangements were made for the processions and Majalis.

Total of 5114 police personnel were deployed at procession routes and 970 cops performed duties at Majalis. He told that 160 CCTV cameras were used for monitoring of Zuljinnah processions and Majalis. Special arrangements were done for cleaning of routes of processions and sites of Majalis, he told. He said that the role of Ulema from all the sects was pivotal in maintaining peace and order during Moharam-ul-Haram.