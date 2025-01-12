Open Menu

84 Member Hindu Delegation From India Arrives In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

84 Member Hindu Delegation from India Arrives in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) An 84-member delegation of Hindu pilgrims from India, led by Santh Yudhishthir Lal, arrived in Sukkur here on Sunday. The delegation visited the historic Sadhu Bela Temple, where they performed special prayers for human progress, prosperity, and regional peace.

The delegation was warmly received by the Hindu community, who welcomed them with traditional drum beats. Ishwar Lal, head of the Hindu Panchayat Sukkur, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal, and other officials also extended a warm welcome to the delegation.

Yudhishthir Lal expressed his gratitude for the love and affection shown to the delegation, saying it would be remembered forever.

He also highlighted the strong bonds between India and Pakistan, stated that the people of both countries have a special place in their hearts for each other.

Every year, Hindu pilgrims from India visit Sukkur to pay homage to their historical places of worship. This visit is a testament to the strong cultural and religious ties between the two countries.

