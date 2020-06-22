UrduPoint.com
84 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:30 PM

84 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 84 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 2115 including 939 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Monday, as many as 939 infected people were in isolation including 862 people who were isolated at their homes while 77 are admitted in isolation centres.

Some 19 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and four are under ventilators, health officials said.

As many as 1136 people have recovered in the district from the virus while 41 had lost their lives.

