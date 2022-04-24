84 more shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration has continued crackdown against profiteers on weekly-off also and arrested 84 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price-list on Sunday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the officers of the district administration conducted raids in various bazaars and collectively arrested 84 shopkeepers from various localities for profiteering.

The raids were carried out in Faqirabad, Zaryab Colony, Hussain Chowk, Dilzak Road, Charsadda Road, Kohat Road, G.T. Road, Nauthia, Ring Road and other localities and arrested shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price list.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiullah Khan has said that crackdown against profiteers was continued under the supervision of the Divisional Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud.

He said that officers of the district administration were visiting fruit and vegetable markets in the morning on a daily basis and then issue an official price list under their own supervision, which is later implemented in letter and spirit.

The deputy commissioner has directed all officers of the district administration to take stern action against profiteers without showing leniency to anyone in this regard.