84 MW Grokin Matiltan HPP Kalam To Be Completed In 2023: PEDO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:46 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The construction work on 84 MW Matiltan run of the river hydro power project (HPP) is in full swing in Kalam and is likely to be completed 2023 at a cost of Rs 22 billion.

According to official data of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO), the project would generate annual revenue of 3.6 billion rupees for KP Government upon completion.

The scheme is located in the Gorkin Matiltan region of Kalam Valley in the district of Swat on the left tributary of the Suvastu River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The Gorkin Matiltan HPP was identified as a result of the power development study of Swat Valley during 1988.

The feasibility study was carried out by a consortium of consultancy firms headed by Sir William Halcrows Ltd.

The Powerhouse and the Weir sites are located 8KM & 15Km upstream of Kalam respectively.

The project comprises a concrete weir across the Ushu River, tunnel, penstock, switchyard, 40KM 132 KV Transmission line Power station with Francis turbines etc.

Although the project was identified very earlier but no single provincial government initiated work on it. The project was inaugurated by the previous Chief Minister of KPK Pervez Khattak. The consecutive government of PTI in the province under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan who also belongs to Swat continued work on the ongoing power.

Currently the PTI government is working on 150 small hydropower projects in the province while more hydel projects of over 2000 mega watt are under construction or proposed across KP.

