84 MW Matiltan Hydropower Project To Be Completed Next Year: Secretary Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Energy and Electronics Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Wednesday said that timely completion of energy projects is a big challenge and Matiltan Hydropower Project 84 MW would be completed in 2023.

The Department of Energy, through its subsidiary PEDO, is working on several hydropower projects in Swat, of which 37 MW Daral Khuar Power House has been successfully completed, while Matiltan Hydropower Project 84 MW would completed in 2023, 88 MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project and 157 MW Madain Hydropower Project would be completed in 2027.

With the South Korean government company, 238 MW Kalam Ashrait and 229 MW Ashrait Kedam hydropower projects would be started soon in Swat district, he added.

He said this during a review meeting regarding Matiltan hydropower project. He was accompanied by Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan and other senior officers of the company.

On the occasion, Secretary Energy and PEDO Chief were given a comprehensive briefing regarding ongoing works and projects.

Secretary Energy Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah given instructions to the field staff, he said that work on the project should be expedited and it should be completed within the stipulated time.

Later, Secretary Energery Imtiaz Hussain inaugurated staff colony for Gabral Kalam Hydro Project.

