Open Menu

84 Nanbais Booked For Selling Under-weighted Roti

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

84 nanbais booked for selling under-weighted roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration during a crackdown launched here against profiteers on Thursday booked 84 bakers (nanbais) from various areas of the provincial metropolis for selling the under-weight roti.

According to the district administration, raids were conducted against nanbais in various bazaars of Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Faqirabad, Charsadda Road, and adjacent areas.

Around 84 nanbais were found selling roti with less weight-- upon which the district administration officers booked them for facing legal action.

For the last many days, nanbais in Peshawar were selling less weighted roti according to their own-fixed rates.

After a pile of complaints on social media and applications, the district administration took stern action and booked 84 nanbais.

However, the locals said still there were many localities where under-weighted breads were being sold and a similar action was needed to rectify the issue.

Related Topics

Peshawar Social Media Road Kohat Charsadda Saddar From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

31 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

1 hour ago
 IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

1 hour ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

2 hours ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

2 hours ago
President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

13 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

13 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan