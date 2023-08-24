84 nanbais booked for selling under-weighted roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration during a crackdown launched here against profiteers on Thursday booked 84 bakers (nanbais) from various areas of the provincial metropolis for selling the under-weight roti.

According to the district administration, raids were conducted against nanbais in various bazaars of Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Faqirabad, Charsadda Road, and adjacent areas.

Around 84 nanbais were found selling roti with less weight-- upon which the district administration officers booked them for facing legal action.

For the last many days, nanbais in Peshawar were selling less weighted roti according to their own-fixed rates.

After a pile of complaints on social media and applications, the district administration took stern action and booked 84 nanbais.

However, the locals said still there were many localities where under-weighted breads were being sold and a similar action was needed to rectify the issue.