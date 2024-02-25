Open Menu

84 Nurses Of LGH Selected For Specialisation Courses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Shazia Kausar said on Sunday that 84 nurses from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) had been chosen to pursue specialisation courses.

She said among the selected cohort, 20 nurses would embark on a two-year journey to complete their Post-RN (BSc Nursing) programme, 64 would go for one-year Post-Basic Specialized Diploma, with all educational expenses covered by the institution.

Shazia Kausar underscored the pivotal role nurses play within the healthcare system, especially during crises like epidemics, where they often serve on the front lines, saving lives. When these nurses would return from their specialised training, they would make a profound impact on healthcare delivery, further solidifying LGH's reputation as a leading medical institution, dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, she added.

