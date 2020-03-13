84 outlaws held, abducted woman recovered in Nasirabad

Police arrested at 84 alleged accused involved in different crime cases including killing, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes in different areas of Nasirabad while an abducted woman was also recovered from their possessio

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Police arrested at 84 alleged accused involved in different crime cases including killing, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes in different areas of Nasirabad while an abducted woman was also recovered from their possession.

SHO Sikandar Saeed Umrani told APP on Friday that on special directives of Deputy General Inspector (DIG)of Nasirabad Range, Shuhab Azeem Lehri, police team conducted raids at various areas of Nasirabad and apprehended 84 alleged accused including proclaimed offenders, absconders, 9 motorbike snatchers, 9 drug sellers, 6 murders, one kidnapper and other accused.

He said one kidnapped woman was also recovered safe and sound who had been abducted from Karachi while 10 stolen motorcycles, master keys, pistols and 3000 gram chars have been seized from their possession during operation in the area.

He added that arrested people were involved in various crime cases in the areas, saying that such action would be taken in the areas in order to eliminate menace crime activities from the area because elimination crime from the area was important for peace.

The official said people should cooperate with police against criminals for promotion of law and order situation in the areas. Police registered cases and started investigation.