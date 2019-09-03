UrduPoint.com
84% Pakistanis Feel That As An Austerity Measure, At Least Half Of All The Travel That Government Officers Do In A Year Should Be In An Economy Class Train

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:41 PM

84% Pakistanis feel that as an austerity measure, at least half of all the travel that government officers do in a year should be in an economy class train

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 84% Pakistanis feel that as an austerity measure, at least half of all the travel that government officers do in a year should be in an economy class train

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 84% Pakistanis feel that as an austerity measure, at least half of all the travel that government officers do in a year should be in an economy class train.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, what measure will be necessary if people responsible for political and administrative leadership are willing to adopt austerity? I will read out a few measures to you, please tell for each if it is necessary, not necessary or inappropriate as an austerity measure [At least half of all the travel that government officers do in a year should be in an economy class train]?” In response, 84% believed that this is a necessary step for austerity whereas 8% Pakistanis felt that it is not a necessary.

4% Pakistanis thought that it is inappropriate while another 4% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.

