84 Policemen Of Infected Coronaviurs Awarded Cash

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

84 policemen of infected coronaviurs awarded cash

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Taking care of the welfare, Rawalpindi police awarded cash to 84 officers of infected with Coronavirus during the second wave, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

The process of distribution of cheques among the police officers infected with the deadly virus has been started. Rs. 25,000 each is being given to the police officers infected with coronavirus.

Among 84 officers were distributed cheques including 3 SPs/DSP, 6 inspector, 14 sub inspector, 13 ASI, 14 HCs, and 34 constable infected the disease.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Rawalpindi police were playing imperative role on the front line against COVID -19.

The CPO said that in accordance with the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, the welfare of the force would be given utmost importance and the basic issues facing the officers would be resolved on priority.

